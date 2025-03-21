Bangkok’s Grand Street Makeover: A Cleaner, Safer, and Greener Urban Landscape

(March 14, 2025) —Bangkok is on a mission to transform its streets. Under the “Beautiful Streets in 50 Districts” initiative, Governor Chadchart Sittipunt is spearheading a comprehensive effort to make the city's roads cleaner, safer, and more accessible for all. With a focus on infrastructure, organization, and environmental upgrades, the initiative is set to reshape the urban landscape in a way that enhances both everyday life and long-term sustainability.

A major part of this transformation involves physical improvements. Roads across the city will be repaved to ensure smoother travel, potholes will be eliminated, and drainage systems will be upgraded to prevent flooding after heavy rains. Sidewalks, long plagued by uneven surfaces and obstructions, will be redesigned to meet Universal Design standards, ensuring accessibility for everyone, including the elderly and people with disabilities. Additionally, Bangkok’s streets will become brighter and safer with the installation of street lighting, traffic signals, and CCTV cameras to enhance public security.