Bangkok’s Grand Street Makeover: A Cleaner, Safer, and Greener Urban Landscape

(March 14, 2025) —Bangkok is on a mission to transform its streets. Under the “Beautiful Streets in 50 Districts” initiative, Governor Chadchart Sittipunt is spearheading a comprehensive effort to make the city's roads cleaner, safer, and more accessible for all. With a focus on infrastructure, organization, and environmental upgrades, the initiative is set to reshape the urban landscape in a way that enhances both everyday life and long-term sustainability.
A major part of this transformation involves physical improvements. Roads across the city will be repaved to ensure smoother travel, potholes will be eliminated, and drainage systems will be upgraded to prevent flooding after heavy rains. Sidewalks, long plagued by uneven surfaces and obstructions, will be redesigned to meet Universal Design standards, ensuring accessibility for everyone, including the elderly and people with disabilities. Additionally, Bangkok’s streets will become brighter and safer with the installation of street lighting, traffic signals, and CCTV cameras to enhance public security.
Beyond infrastructure, the initiative also aims to restore order to Bangkok’s bustling streets. A more structured approach to street vending will ensure that vendors have designated spaces without obstructing walkways. Motorcycle taxi stands, often scattered haphazardly, will be organized to prevent them from blocking pedestrian areas. Abandoned vehicles and clutter that make sidewalks impassable will be cleared, while private buildings will face stricter enforcement to prevent them from discharging wastewater onto public walkways.
Environmental sustainability is another key component. More trees will be planted along sidewalks and medians to provide shade and contribute to urban cooling. A new waste management strategy will introduce scheduled waste collection points, developed in collaboration with the private sector, ensuring that garbage disposal is more efficient and does not contribute to street clutter.
By 2025, 62 roads across Bangkok will be transformed under this project. These will be divided into two categories: Platinum Level, which covers six major roads spanning 21 kilometers in Khlong San, Lat Krabang, Nong Chok, Pathumwan, Bang Rak, and Yannawa; and Gold Level, which includes 56 roads covering 120 kilometers, managed by both the Public Works Department and district offices.
According to Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) spokesperson Aekvarunyoo Amrapala, the project is more than just a cosmetic upgrade. By reducing temperatures, increasing green spaces, and making public areas more walkable, the initiative aims to enhance public health, lower city temperatures, and encourage people to spend more time outdoors. A cleaner and more organized Bangkok will also boost local businesses, from street vendors to major commercial hubs, creating a positive economic ripple effect throughout the city.
Residents are encouraged to participate by keeping streets clean and sharing images of beautifully transformed areas, such as Luang Phaeng Road in Lat Krabang and Phetkasem Road in Bangkok Yai. These efforts reflect Bangkok’s ongoing transformation, powered by the collective spirit of its people.
For updates on the Beautiful Streets in 50 Districts project and other city initiatives under Governor Chadchart’s “9 Guiding Policies, 9 Good”, visit: https://policy.bangkok.go.th
