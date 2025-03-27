Hunt for Singaporean man after girlfriend found dead in Bangkok condo

Metropolitan police have launched a manhunt for a Singaporean man suspected to be linked to the death of a Thai woman, his girlfriend, whose body was found in a condominium in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit 39 area on Thursday.
The body of Phraophilas (last name withheld), 30, was found wrapped in a blanket and a bloodied bed sheet in the bathroom of a unit on the 22nd floor of the condominium in Soi Sukhumvit 39, Bangkok’s Watthana district.
A friend of the deceased who found the body on Thursday evening told police that she had been unable to contact Phraophilas since Monday (March 24). She then filed a missing person report at Thong Lor police station and asked the building manager to open the room.
After checking the room, investigators also found that the deceased’s luxury watches and handbags were missing.
The friend said the deceased has a boyfriend named Daniel Benjamin Goh Wei-En, 32, of Singapore nationality. She added that the couple fought frequently, which sometimes ended in physical violence.
CCTV footage revealed that Phraophilas was seen with Daniel for the last time at around 9.17pm on Sunday (March 23), when they entered the lift heading up to the room together.
Daniel was seen leaving the condominium at 3.17pm on Tuesday (March 25) with some luggage before driving away in a black Mercedes. After running the licence plate police found that the vehicle was registered to a person who had been pronounced dead.
Police have sent Phraophilas’ body for autopsy to determine the cause of death.