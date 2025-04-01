Bangkok Firefighters Achieve 5th Place in International Fireground Survival Championship

Associate Professor Tavida Kamolvej, Deputy Governor of Bangkok, extended her congratulations to the representatives from the Bangkok Fire and Rescue Department at a ceremony held in the 6th floor hall of Building 1, Bangkok City Hall, Din Daeng.
The championship, which took place from March 17-23, 2025, in the People’s Republic of China, focused on the Rapid Intervention Teams (RIT) from participating nations.
RITs are specialist emergency units tasked with rescuing firefighters who have been injured or involved in accidents at incident scenes, a particularly challenging operation requiring specialised equipment and techniques.
The competition provided valuable opportunities for the firefighters to expand their knowledge of cutting-edge equipment and rescue techniques.
Nine countries participated in the competition, with several others attending as observers. The final results were: 1st place – Spain, 2nd place – Portugal, 3rd place – France, 4th place – Belgium, 5th place – Thailand, 6th place – USA, 7th place – Germany, 8th place – South Korea, and 9th place – Chile.
The Bangkok team’s 5th place finish represents a significant achievement, demonstrating their skill and dedication on the international stage.