Bangkok Enhances Reporting System for Earthquake Damage, Deploys Volunteer Engineers

Deputy Governor Sanon Wangsrangboon revealed that the number of building damage reports received via Traffy Fondue had escalated dramatically.
"We learned from yesterday, when we received over 2,100 reports of building cracks and damage," he stated. "Today, within half a day, that figure has surpassed 5,000, as residents become increasingly vigilant."
A key issue identified was the need for prompt action from building management.
"Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has instructed owners of buildings exceeding eight storeys, who are already subject to annual inspections, to conduct immediate post-earthquake checks and provide daily reports," Deputy Governor Sanon explained. "This will alleviate the pressure on our volunteer engineers, as building management can handle inspections for taller structures."
The BMA has also streamlined its response process for public inquiries. Reports are categorised into three tiers:
Tier 1: Minor cracks, deemed structurally insignificant, are addressed with confirmation of safety, though building management must still conduct their own checks.
Tier 2: Ambiguous cases prompt initial safety confirmation, followed by scheduled engineer inspections.
Tier 3: Cases with evident structural damage result in immediate warnings of unsafe occupancy and rapid engineer deployment.
For buildings under eight storeys, which are generally less affected, engineers provide safety assessments and close cases, unless potential risks necessitate on-site inspections.
The influx of reports has prompted a significant increase in volunteer engineer involvement. The team has been organised into two groups: senior engineers handling complex cases and others addressing simpler ones.
A central team from the Engineering Institute of Thailand (EIT) coordinates data from field engineers.
"We have received considerable public praise for the Traffy Fondue system," Deputy Governor Sanon noted. "We are grateful for the collaboration of these engineers. Their rapid mobilisation and tireless efforts are invaluable."
Residents can report building damage via Line @traffyfondue or the link
https://page.line.me/105rlyvn, providing building details, crack dimensions, floor location, contact information, photos, and location.