Deputy Governor Sanon Wangsrangboon revealed that the number of building damage reports received via Traffy Fondue had escalated dramatically.

"We learned from yesterday, when we received over 2,100 reports of building cracks and damage," he stated. "Today, within half a day, that figure has surpassed 5,000, as residents become increasingly vigilant."

A key issue identified was the need for prompt action from building management.

"Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has instructed owners of buildings exceeding eight storeys, who are already subject to annual inspections, to conduct immediate post-earthquake checks and provide daily reports," Deputy Governor Sanon explained. "This will alleviate the pressure on our volunteer engineers, as building management can handle inspections for taller structures."

