Death toll climbs to 29 as rescue teams find 14 more bodies in collapsed Bangkok building

Rescue teams have uncovered 14 additional bodies under the rubble of a collapsed 30-story building in Bangkok's Chatuchak district on Wednesday. The discovery was made after heavy machinery was used to drill into the debris at the building's front section.

The under-construction State Audit Office (SAO) building collapsed last Friday afternoon following a massive 8.2-magnitude earthquake near Mandalay, Myanmar, approximately 392 kilometers from Mae Hong Son, Thailand.

As of Thursday morning, the confirmed death toll stands at 29, with nine others injured and 59 still missing.

An official said that a human voice was heard from under the rubble in zone B at around 9pm, showing signs of survivors.