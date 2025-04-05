Chadchart vows to continue searching for survivors amid international team withdrawals

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said on Friday that the search for survivors under the collapsed building in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district will continue despite some international teams having to withdraw due to their global duties.

The under-construction 30-story building on Kamphaeng Phet 2 Road collapsed on March 28 following an earthquake in Myanmar, trapping several workers inside.

The governor explained that these teams have been requested by other countries, including Myanmar, to help earthquake victims. He added that Thai authorities have been collecting data and building a database of various operational methods, learning from these teams and improving as the situation develops.

Chadchart said that the use of heavy machinery has made it easier to locate survivors under the rubble, adding that the Japanese team will arrive later to provide recommendations on the installation of sensors and the building’s warning system.

“The main challenge is to observe carefully to determine whether there are any survivors or bodies present, because the use of heavy machinery can harm the survivors,” said the governor. “There are officials on-site monitoring the situation using cameras, which is a delicate matter.”