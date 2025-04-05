Chadchart vows to continue searching for survivors amid international team withdrawals

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said on Friday that the search for survivors under the collapsed building in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district will continue despite some international teams having to withdraw due to their global duties.
The under-construction 30-story building on Kamphaeng Phet 2 Road collapsed on March 28 following an earthquake in Myanmar, trapping several workers inside.
The governor explained that these teams have been requested by other countries, including Myanmar, to help earthquake victims. He added that Thai authorities have been collecting data and building a database of various operational methods, learning from these teams and improving as the situation develops.
Chadchart said that the use of heavy machinery has made it easier to locate survivors under the rubble, adding that the Japanese team will arrive later to provide recommendations on the installation of sensors and the building’s warning system.
“The main challenge is to observe carefully to determine whether there are any survivors or bodies present, because the use of heavy machinery can harm the survivors,” said the governor. “There are officials on-site monitoring the situation using cameras, which is a delicate matter.”
Regarding a voice heard from the rubble, Chadchart said it could be from survivors, but the teams have not been able to reach those spots, as heavy machinery is needed.
“There is still hope, as we believe that some survivors may have passed out or are resting. Additionally, there may be sources of water or water bottles nearby, which could assist survival. Anything is possible, and there have been miraculous survival stories from other cities where people survived longer than expected,” said Chadchart.
The governor said that going forward, heavy machinery will be deployed while smaller teams will follow the heavy equipment, checking for bodies or survivors. The operation will be similar to the coordination between tanks and infantry, with priorities given to each zone based on whether there may be further collapses. Currently, Zone B is difficult to access, he added.
“The plan is to clear Zone A first, making a path into Zone B. Zones C and D are expected to have more trapped people because they connect to the parking garage,” he said. “These areas are escape routes leading to the fifth floor of the parking structure, where workers might have exited. It also serves as an elevator hall.”