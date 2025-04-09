VolunteerEngineers: The Heart of Today\'s Effort

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), in collaboration with the Engineering Institute of Thailand (EIT), has deployed nearly 130 volunteer engineers to inspect buildings across Bangkok, aiming to reassure residents that "your buildings are still safe.”

Over 700 buildings reporting cracks via #TraffyFondue are undergoing urgent inspection, prioritised by risk level. Governor Chadchart has emphasised, "There is no such thing as delay, no such thing as stopping."

