Bangkok and Budapest Explore Closer Ties, Eye AI for Greener Future

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt on Thursday welcomed Dr Lajos Oláh, Deputy Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly, and his delegation for a formal meeting to explore avenues for closer collaboration between the Hungarian Parliament and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).
Discussions also centred on the potential implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in formulating regulations for environmental conservation.
The meeting took place at Amorn Phiman Room in Bangkok City Hall, during the Hungarian delegation's visit to Thailand from April 7th to 10th, 2025.
Bangkok and Hungary's capital, Budapest, formalised their relationship as twin cities with the signing of a Cooperation Agreement on February 20th, 1997.
This long-standing agreement covers a broad spectrum of collaborative areas, including urban management, development and town planning, housing policy, public transport, urban rail network development, wastewater treatment, environmental safeguarding, culture, education, youth initiatives, vocational training, sports, media, and the preservation of significant architectural heritage.
Joining Governor Chadchart in welcoming the Hungarian delegation were Mr Phimuk Simaroj, the Governor's Secretary, senior figures from the BMA's Environment and Digital Departments, and representatives from the International Affairs Office.
The Hungarian delegation included Ms Beatrix Kese, Deputy Director of the International Department of the Hungarian National Assembly; His Excellency Mr Sandor Sipos, the Hungarian Ambassador to Thailand; and Ms Kamilla Balla, Deputy Head of Mission at the Hungarian Embassy in Thailand.