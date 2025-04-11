Bangkok and Budapest Explore Closer Ties, Eye AI for Greener Future

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt on Thursday welcomed Dr Lajos Oláh, Deputy Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly, and his delegation for a formal meeting to explore avenues for closer collaboration between the Hungarian Parliament and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).

Discussions also centred on the potential implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in formulating regulations for environmental conservation.

The meeting took place at Amorn Phiman Room in Bangkok City Hall, during the Hungarian delegation's visit to Thailand from April 7th to 10th, 2025.

Bangkok and Hungary's capital, Budapest, formalised their relationship as twin cities with the signing of a Cooperation Agreement on February 20th, 1997.

