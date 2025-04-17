Bangkok Bids Farewell to Water Fights as Hundreds of Thousands Revel in Songkran Festivities

Mr.Narong Ruangsri, the deputy permanent secretary of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), in his capacity as the daily incident commander, chaired the meeting of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration's Incident Command Center during the Songkran Festival B.E. 2568 (Songkran EOC 2025) to monitor the situation during the festival in Bangkok at the Suthat Room, Bangkok City Hall (Sao Chingcha), Phra Nakhon District.

On this occasion, Deputy Permanent Secretary Narong thanked all agencies for their cooperation in monitoring problems and resolving public grievances during the Songkran Festival of 2025 in various areas throughout Bangkok.

This was to ensure the event was orderly, and that the public and tourists were safe. He also followed up on the progress of various operations according to the instructions given before, during, and after the Songkran Festival.

