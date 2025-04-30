Bangkok Earthquake: Month On, Search Teams Prepare to Go Underground as Debris Clearance Continues

He confirmed that search teams were continuing their work, with heavy machinery currently paused while ground teams search through the remaining rubble.
While no further bodies have been found today, some debris has been located. Heavy machinery is expected to resume operations later this morning.
Overnight, efforts focused on cutting through significant amounts of steel that had been hindering excavator operations. Once cut, the steel was being rolled up for easier removal from the site.
A large 600-tonne crane has now been removed from the area as its use is no longer required due to the reduced height of the debris. The BMA aims to have the area largely levelled by the end of the month, after which the focus will shift to the underground areas.
Suriyachai Rawiwan, Director of the BMA's Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, reported that the average height of the remaining debris is now down to 1.37 metres (approximately 4.5 feet).
The walls of the basement are now visible at the front of the site. Today's plan involves concentrating efforts on Zone D, at the rear of the site bordering the car park.
The removal of materials such as concrete and steel will continue to level this area to match the front, with the expectation that teams will be able to access the basement level to work in the near future.
On Sunday saw the discovery of one body in Zone D, which is now awaiting forensic identification before being released to the family for funeral rites.
The removal of debris is averaging around 300 lorry loads per day, with 343 loads removed yesterday and 333 the day before, totalling approximately 10 tonnes.
The initial pace of removal was slower, prioritising the search for potential survivors. Now, the focus has shifted to the rapid removal of debris to locate any remaining bodies.
The past month has presented numerous challenges, requiring daily meetings and adjustments to the operational plan. Each area and floor of the collapsed building has presented unique obstacles.
The approach has evolved from manual searches and the use of hand tools to the increasing deployment of machinery.
When certain machinery proved unsuitable for the height of the debris, more appropriate equipment was brought in. As the debris level has fallen, machinery better suited for lower areas, such as impact excavators, is now being utilised.
Gratitude was expressed to all involved, as the collaborative efforts of government agencies, the private sector, and volunteers have significantly accelerated the progress of the work.