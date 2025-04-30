Bangkok Earthquake: Month On, Search Teams Prepare to Go Underground as Debris Clearance Continues

He confirmed that search teams were continuing their work, with heavy machinery currently paused while ground teams search through the remaining rubble.

While no further bodies have been found today, some debris has been located. Heavy machinery is expected to resume operations later this morning.

Overnight, efforts focused on cutting through significant amounts of steel that had been hindering excavator operations. Once cut, the steel was being rolled up for easier removal from the site.

A large 600-tonne crane has now been removed from the area as its use is no longer required due to the reduced height of the debris. The BMA aims to have the area largely levelled by the end of the month, after which the focus will shift to the underground areas.

Suriyachai Rawiwan, Director of the BMA's Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, reported that the average height of the remaining debris is now down to 1.37 metres (approximately 4.5 feet).

