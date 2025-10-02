Traffic alert: road closures in Silom and Bang Rak for Navaratri festival

The Hindu festival is being held at Sri Maha Mariamman Temple, also known as Wat Khaek Silom, and is expected to draw large crowds of devotees paying respect to Hindu deities.

Yannawa Metropolitan Police Station announced traffic restrictions for the ceremonial parade scheduled for Thursday (October 2). The following roads will be closed:

Silom Road (in front of Wat Khaek) – from Nararom intersection to Surasak intersection, 4pm–4am

– from Nararom intersection to Surasak intersection, 4pm–4am Narathiwat Ratchanakharin Road (inbound) – from Narinthorn intersection to Nararom intersection, 5pm–2am

– from Narinthorn intersection to Nararom intersection, 5pm–2am North Sathorn Road – from Sathorn intersection to Narinthorn intersection, 7pm–4am

– from Sathorn intersection to Narinthorn intersection, 7pm–4am Surasak Road – 4pm–4am

Motorists travelling through Silom and Bang Rak during these times are urged to plan their journeys in advance and use alternative routes to avoid severe congestion.

For more information, the public can contact Yannawa Metropolitan Police Station on 02-233-7148.