Traffic alert: road closures in Silom and Bang Rak for Navaratri festival

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 02, 2025

Motorists are advised to plan their journeys on Thursday as several routes in Bangkok’s Silom and Bang Rak areas will be closed for the annual Navaratri festival.

The Hindu festival is being held at Sri Maha Mariamman Temple, also known as Wat Khaek Silom, and is expected to draw large crowds of devotees paying respect to Hindu deities.

Yannawa Metropolitan Police Station announced traffic restrictions for the ceremonial parade scheduled for Thursday (October 2). The following roads will be closed:

  • Silom Road (in front of Wat Khaek) – from Nararom intersection to Surasak intersection, 4pm–4am
  • Narathiwat Ratchanakharin Road (inbound) – from Narinthorn intersection to Nararom intersection, 5pm–2am
  • North Sathorn Road – from Sathorn intersection to Narinthorn intersection, 7pm–4am
  • Surasak Road – 4pm–4am

Motorists travelling through Silom and Bang Rak during these times are urged to plan their journeys in advance and use alternative routes to avoid severe congestion.

For more information, the public can contact Yannawa Metropolitan Police Station on 02-233-7148.

Schedule of Navaratri 2025

Tuesday, September 30

Worship of Goddess Sri Maha Saraswati Devi

  • Morning ritual at 9.30am

Worship of Goddess Sri Maha Uma Devi and Lord Shiva Mahadeva

  • Homam ritual at 5.30pm
  • Grand ritual at 7.30pm
     

Wednesday, October 1

Worship of Goddess Sri Maha Saraswati Devi

  • Morning ritual at 9.30am
  • Homam ritual at 5.30pm
  • Grand ritual at 7.30pm

Thursday, October 2 – Vijaya Dasami grand procession

The highlight of the festival, the annual ceremonial procession for Vijaya Dasami 2025, will begin at around 7.30pm, departing from Sri Maha Mariamman Temple.

Saturday, October 4 – Closing ceremony and free sacred thread blessing

The concluding rituals include the lowering of the lion flag and the ceremonial bathing of Brahmin priests and spirit mediums, beginning at 5.30pm. 

Afterwards, the Brahmins will tie consecrated sacred threads (sai sin) around the wrists of all devotees free of charge.

Note: Attendees are advised to prepare for heavy traffic congestion and are encouraged to use public transport for convenience.

 

