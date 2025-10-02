Traffic alert: road closures in Silom and Bang Rak for Navaratri festival

The Hindu festival is being held at Sri Maha Mariamman Temple, also known as Wat Khaek Silom, and is expected to draw large crowds of devotees paying respect to Hindu deities.
Yannawa Metropolitan Police Station announced traffic restrictions for the ceremonial parade scheduled for Thursday (October 2). The following roads will be closed:
Motorists travelling through Silom and Bang Rak during these times are urged to plan their journeys in advance and use alternative routes to avoid severe congestion.
For more information, the public can contact Yannawa Metropolitan Police Station on 02-233-7148.
Tuesday, September 30
Worship of Goddess Sri Maha Saraswati Devi
Worship of Goddess Sri Maha Uma Devi and Lord Shiva Mahadeva
Wednesday, October 1
Worship of Goddess Sri Maha Saraswati Devi
Thursday, October 2 – Vijaya Dasami grand procession
The highlight of the festival, the annual ceremonial procession for Vijaya Dasami 2025, will begin at around 7.30pm, departing from Sri Maha Mariamman Temple.
Saturday, October 4 – Closing ceremony and free sacred thread blessing
The concluding rituals include the lowering of the lion flag and the ceremonial bathing of Brahmin priests and spirit mediums, beginning at 5.30pm.
Afterwards, the Brahmins will tie consecrated sacred threads (sai sin) around the wrists of all devotees free of charge.
Note: Attendees are advised to prepare for heavy traffic congestion and are encouraged to use public transport for convenience.