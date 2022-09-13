Thailand’s unskilled workers to get a raise from Oct 1
The Cabinet on Tuesday gave the go-ahead to the new daily minimum wage rate as agreed upon by the tripartite wage committee. The new wage rate will go into effect from October 1.
At its weekly meeting chaired by acting PM Prawit Wongsuwan, the Cabinet gave the green light for the Labour Ministry to implement the new rates from next month.
Under the new rates, the daily earnings of unskilled workers will rise by about 5.02 per cent averaging about 337 baht per day.
Boonchob Suthamanuswong, permanent secretary for Labour Ministry, said the tripartite wage committee had agreed on the following minimum daily wage in different provinces:
• 354 baht: Chonburi, Rayong, Phuket
• 353 baht: Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon
• 345 baht: Chachoengsao
• 343 baht: Prachinburi, Nong Khai, Ubon Ratchathani, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trat, Khon Kaen, Chiang Mai, Suphanburi, Songkhla, Surat Thani, Nakhon Ratchasima, Lopburi, Saraburi
• 338 baht: Mukdahan, Kalasin, Sakon Nakhon, Samut Songkhram, Chanthaburi, Nakhon Nayok
• 335 baht: Phetchabun, Kanchanaburi, Bueng Kan, Chai Nat, Nakhon Phanom, Phayao, Surin, Yasothon, Roi Et, Loei, Phatthalung, Uttaradit, Nakhon Sawan, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phitsanulok, Ang Thong, Sa Kaew, Buri Ram and Phetchaburi
• 332 baht: Amnat Charoen, Mae Hong Son, Chiang Rai, Trang, Si Sa Ket, Nong Bua Lamphu, Uthai Thani, Lampang, Lamphun, Chumphon, Maha Sarakham, Singburi, Satun, Phrae, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Ratchaburi, Tak, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Chaiyaphum, Ranong and Phichit
• 328 baht: Yala, Pattani, Narathiwat, Nan and Udon Thani.