Pattaya hotel CEO urges govt to keep offering subsidies as industry not out of red yet

The “Rao Tiew Duay Kan” scheme is set to expire by the end of this month.

Vitanart Vathanakul, CEO of the Royal Cliff Hotels Group and Pattaya Exhibition and Convention Hall, said on Sunday that the tourism industry in the resort town was nearing pre-pandemic levels, with hotel occupation rate rising to around 50 per cent. Hotel occupation before Covid-19 was recorded at 60 to 70 per cent.

“The government needs to maintain these tourism promotion measures as the industry still needs help. These measures will help generate income for the local economy and soften the impact of the rising cost of living,” he said.

Vitanart said the travel scheme should be extended as the 1.5 million rights offered had been snatched up almost immediately, well before the September 30 deadline.

The scheme offers registrants a 40 per cent discount on hotel rooms and restaurants, capped at 3,000 baht a night. They will also receive an e-voucher when checking into a hotel as well as a 40 per cent flight refund when they check out.