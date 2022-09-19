SEC advises people to be cautious about investing in foreign exchange

The SEC explained that it has no authority to supervise foreign exchange, and that it supervises only the stock exchange and the trading of corporate bonds and digital currency tokens.

The article was apparently referring to a high-profile scam — the Forex-3D online Ponzi fraud.

About 9,000 complaints have been registered so far with the Department of Special Investigation, regarding losses of about 2 billion baht after investing in the Forex-3D scheme.