New business registrations rise 33 per cent year on year in August

He said the new firms have a combined registered capital of 24.393 billion baht and the top three registered businesses are construction firms, property developments and restaurants.

Thosapol noted that restaurants are the third highest number of new businesses registered for seven consecutive months.

He noted that the high number of new restaurants being registered could be attributed to the recovering economy and tourism after Thailand fully reopened to foreign tourists.

Thosapol said the high number of new businesses being registered in recent months was proof of investors regaining confidence after the country allowed businesses to resume operations fully following the Covid-19 pandemic. The fact that schools and universities have resumed normal classes and foreign arrivals are on the increase also have boosted the confidence of business operators, he added.