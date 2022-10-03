Govt lab tasked with monitoring quality of Thai kratom products

Sakul said the ministry will soon launch a system of random checks, so kratom products can get a certificate of analysis.

The lab’s managing director Chakrit Tiebtienrat said they had acquired new equipment this year in response to the rising demand for quality checks on herbal, ganja, hemp and kratom products.

He said the lab could check the level of mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine in leaves before the substances are extracted for use in medical products or in food or drink.

The Central Lab Thai was set up on June 17, 2003, under a Cabinet resolution. The Finance Ministry owns 49 per cent of the lab, while the rest is owned by the Office of SMEs Promotion under the PM’s Office.

Rikruelee Jeweh, the chief business adviser for Deena Farm Co Ltd, said his firm has been monitoring the government’s policies regarding kratom with interest because the demand for the leaves is high in the Middle East.

At present, only Indonesia and Malaysia have been exporting kratom to the Middle East, but now that the herb has been decriminalised here, Thai exporters can also enter the market.

He said Thai kratom is loaded with the active ingredient mitragynine, which will boost its demand in the Middle East.