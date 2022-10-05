Exim Thailand launches workshop to encourage more exports by Thai businesses

The programme is part of an effort to promote and assist Thai businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in exporting their goods and services.

The four partners are the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), Thai National Shippers' Council (TNSC), Thai Chamber of Commerce, and Mahidol University's College of Management (CMMU).

Rak Vorkitpokatorn, president of Exim Thailand, stated at a press conference on Tuesday that the country currently has nearly six million entrepreneurs. However, even though they have the potential to compete in the international market, less than half of them export. The figure is even worse for SMEs, where only one per cent export.

"The problem is fear and lack of knowledge. TOP X will eliminate those difficulties and strengthen them with all essential information and tools," Rak noted.

Thailand's Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith presided over the event and delivered a keynote speech, emphasising the importance of Thai businesses expanding abroad.

Speaking on the topic of "Export Opportunity for the Next Normal”, Arkhom stated that current scenarios and uncertainties have forced Thai businesses to expand their trade outside of the country. It is because the global market is larger and provides more opportunities for growth. Many supportive policies and measures have already been implemented by the government.