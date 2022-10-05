Digitalisation and sustainable funding key items on agenda of Apec finance ministers

He mentioned the Apec FMM agenda in a keynote address at the launch of an intensive training programme encouraging Thai businesses to export.

He described the current trade situation as "full of challenges and uncertainties”. The top three causes of concern are: rising energy prices, food shortages, and supply chain disruption.

Funding is one of the key requirements to address these challenges, said Arkhom. Hence, financial institutions must adapt by implementing digital systems to provide efficient service and policy.

Meanwhile, it is the responsibility of finance ministers to assist all people in obtaining funding with financial inclusion.

Thailand will host the Apec FMM on October 19-20. Finance ministers and central bank deputies from 21 member countries will attend to discuss how to best collaborate to drive economic growth in the Apec region.