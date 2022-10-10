Commerce Ministry takes steps to flood Saudi Arabia with Thai exports

At a press conference on Monday, Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said his ministry will make export regulations less stringent and far simpler.

"We intend to increase our bilateral trade value to 10 billion baht within a year," he said.

Jurin, who also doubles as deputy PM, was speaking after attending a meeting with the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), senior officials from the Commerce Ministry and Foreign Ministry and the Livestock Development Department.

The minister, who led a contingent of business leaders to explore the Saudi Arabian market in late August, said the Commerce Ministry will provide establish an “export clinic” to provide consulting services to Thai businesses that are interested in tapping the Saudi Arabian market.

Jurin said that apart from halal food, there is a high demand for trees and plants in the Middle East, which can prove to be another lucrative market for Thai farmers.