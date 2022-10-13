Thailand’s Bio-Circular-Green plan: feed grassroots to create sustainable economy

Thailand will promote BCG for post-Covid economic recovery when it hosts next month’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit.

BCG focuses on using technology to boost product value, reducing production losses and conserving the environment.

Sukit explained that BCG model consists of three elements:

– Bio Economy: producing renewable biological resources and converting them into value-added products.

– Circular Economy: reusing and recycling resources.

– Green Economy: keeping the economy, society and environment in balance for sustainable development.

He said these elements would enhance Thailand's food and agriculture, medical and wellness, energy material and biochemical, and tourism and creative economy sectors.

"All elements must go together to drive Thailand towards sustainability and environmental preservation.”