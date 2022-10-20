Growing global demand for medical and wellness tourism offers bright prospects for Thailand

According to the United Nations, 1.04 billion, or 13.5 per cent of the world’s population, are aged over 60 and the number is expected to increase to 2.1 billion, or 21 per cent in 2050.

Thailand is fast growing to become an ageing society, with 13 million or 20 per cent of its population aged over 60, according to last year's data by the National Economic and Social Development Council. In 2032, people aged over 60 are expected to account for 28 per cent of the Thai population.

Thailand is ranked fourth in overall medical tourism spending and is the only Southeast Asian nation in the top 15 out of 118 countries assessed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In 2019, before Covid-19 struck, medical tourism spending in Thailand accounted for one per cent of the total inbound tourism spending of 1.9 trillion baht. About 3.5 million medical tourists visited Thailand that year.

At that time, an increasing number of medical tourists came to Thailand to take advantage of the great value that top private Thai hospitals provided, the US Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration said in its report in July.

The Global Wellness Institute in 2020 ranked Thailand ninth among Asia-Pacific countries and 24th in the world in terms of the “wellness economy” potential.

Also, Thailand was ranked second, after Australia, by the Wellness Tourism Initiative 2020 among popular destinations for medical tourists.