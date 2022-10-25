Thai-Lao business via Nong Khai almost back to normal: local trade office

Jiraporn said Thailand enjoyed a trade surplus of 3.29 billion baht in August but expects this figure to drop soon, especially since August recorded a 60.25 per cent or 218.94 million baht drop in the surplus compared to July.

The value of border trade in Nong Khai from January to August this year has risen by 20.41 billion baht or 41.99 per cent year on year. Of this, 10.63 billion baht accounted for exports and 9.79 billion baht for imports.

During the 10 months, exports via Nong Khai rose 25.65 per cent and imports by 2.44 per cent compared to the same period last year.