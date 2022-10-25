Thai-Lao business via Nong Khai almost back to normal: local trade office
Trade across the Lao border in Nong Khai has almost returned to pre-pandemic levels, the provincial commercial office said on Tuesday.
Citing August figures, Nong Khai’s chief commercial officer Jiraporn Siriprasert said the increase signals economic recovery in the Northeast province.
She said trade in August accounted for 9.01 billion baht in revenue, up 18.90 per cent from July. Of the total, 6.15 billion came from exports, which marked a 10.95 per cent increase from the previous month. The value of imports via Nong Khai’s border checkpoints came in at 2.86 baht, up by 40.55 per cent from July.
Jiraporn said Thailand enjoyed a trade surplus of 3.29 billion baht in August but expects this figure to drop soon, especially since August recorded a 60.25 per cent or 218.94 million baht drop in the surplus compared to July.
The value of border trade in Nong Khai from January to August this year has risen by 20.41 billion baht or 41.99 per cent year on year. Of this, 10.63 billion baht accounted for exports and 9.79 billion baht for imports.
During the 10 months, exports via Nong Khai rose 25.65 per cent and imports by 2.44 per cent compared to the same period last year.
Apart from serving as a channel for bilateral trade, Nong Khai is also used by Laos to import goods from other countries. According to data, Laos’ imports via Nong Khai rose 118.95 per cent in August compared to the previous month.
Laos also used Nong Khai as a channel to export 5.5 billion baht worth of goods to other countries in August, though that was 13.61 per cent less than the previous month, Jiraporn added.
Meanwhile, Thai-Laos border trade via Bueng Kan checkpoint came in at 430.66 million baht in September, marking an increase of 4.87 million baht or 1.14 per cent compared to July. Of this, exports were worth 327.20 million baht, down by 4.06 million baht or 1.23 per cent, and imports worth 103.46 million baht, up by 8.93 million baht or 9.45 per cent, compared to July.