Thailand has highest income inequality in east Asia: World Bank rural poverty report

The situation is especially bad in rural areas, which account for 79 per cent of the poor, mainly in agricultural households.

The poverty rate in rural areas was 3 per cent higher than in urban zones in 2020.

The bank cited the slowing economy, stagnating farm and business incomes, and the Covid-19 crisis as reasons for Thailand’s rising poverty rate.

Worst affected by poverty are the South and Northeast, with rates almost double those of the national average, according to the report.