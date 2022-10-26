True-Dtac merger will benefit customers, insists NBTC former vice-chairman

Colonel Settapong Malisuwan, the vice-chairman of the House committee on communications, telecommunications and digital economy and society and former NBTC vice-chairman, said on Tuesday that the NBTC had taken a step in the “right direction” as it had followed the laws and regulations while also being non-discriminatory.

Settapong said the process needed to follow the 2018 NBTC regulation on mergers, which allows businesses wishing to merge to only notify the regulator, not seek its approval.

He said the 2006 anti-monopoly directive that requires businesses to seek approval has been cancelled.

“This decision by the NBTC will be the right norm for working under the laws. All cases must be considered equally and be non-discriminatory. When we have rules and regulations, we must follow them.”