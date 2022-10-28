China's durian market threatens to become less juicy for Thai exporters

“Even though competitors’ market share is still lower than Thailand, it is likely to start surging,” the research house said.

The report pointed out that Malaysia’s market share has been expanding since 2016, as its Musang King variety is becoming increasingly popular. It said Chinese consumers are starting to develop a taste for this variety even though it is four times more expensive than Thai durian.

It added that China opening its durian market to Vietnam will also create a dent in Thailand’s market share.

“Competition will become intense when it comes to pricing,” Krungthai Compass warned.

However, it said China’s success in cultivating durian should not have a short-term impact on Thailand’s export because the harvests are not big enough.

It expects China to harvest 150 to 250 tonnes of the Musang King and Black Thorn varieties this month, accounting for only 0.3 per cent of Thailand’s durian export.

However, the report said, China’s productivity is expected to rise by up to 20 per cent annually between 2024 and 2030.