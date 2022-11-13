Apec Summit 2022: Bracing for recession, striving for recovery

Experts expect two major outcomes from the summit: a plan to prepare for recession and the outlines of a path to recovery.

Today's uncertainties and geopolitical tensions are no longer the responsibility of a single country or region. Hence, experts say that countries must engage face to face to find solutions together to the deepening problems afflicting the world.

Ndiame Diop, World Bank country director for Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand, said the global economy is currently dealing with overlapping crises.

Just as countries began to recover from the pandemic and reduce policy support, the world was confronted first with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, then inflation, and now financial tightening as interest rates ratchet up.

Though these crises originated in different parts of the world, their impact has been global. World economic growth is projected to decline to 3.2% in 2022 and to 2.7% in 2023, from 6% in 2021, with poor and vulnerable countries bearing the brunt of the impacts.

Developing countries of East Asia and the Pacific, including Thailand, will not be immune to the global slowdown and fiscal tightening.

"Our latest economic update released in late September projects regional growth will decline from 7.2% in 2021 to 3.2% in 2022 and recover somewhat to 4.6% in 2023," Diop said.

The risk of a global recession in 2023 is rising, according to the World Bank, International Monetary Fund (IMF), Asian Development Bank (ADB), and many other leading institutions, as central banks implement simultaneous interest-rate increases to combat inflation.