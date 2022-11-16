Business council adds three urgent items to Apec leaders’ agenda

The request has been abruptly added to their five key recommendations to accelerate economic recovery in the aftermath of Covid-19.

ABAC chairman Kriengkrai Thiennukul said at a press conference on Wednesday that the three sudden requests arose from worries of business leaders in the Asia Pacific region.

"We are concerned about the impact of inflation, which we believe will slow the recovery. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions have a significant impact on energy and food security, and weather variability caused by climate change poses a significant risk to our economic sustainability," Kriengkrai noted.

He expected Apec leaders to give these urgent items on the agenda serious thought and develop some policies to help mitigate the negative effects.

After four major meetings held throughout the year in Singapore, Canada, Vietnam and Thailand, the meeting finalised five key recommendations with 69 sub-clauses under two objectives, "Promoting speedy and sustained recovery" and "Regaining momentum for sustainable, inclusive, and resilient growth", according to Kriengkrai.

"The latter includes advancing towards sustainability, deepening regional economic integration, and fostering an enabling environment through digitalisation. The working group will then deliver the complete report to Apec leaders,” he noted.