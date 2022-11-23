BOI roadshow in Japan aims to draw investors to EEC

BOI secretary-general Narit Therdsteerasukdi said the roadshow would be held from Monday to Wednesday with cooperation from the Eastern Economic Corridor Office and the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand.

During the roadshow, representatives of the three agencies will meet and discuss with representatives of key state and private agencies in Japan, including the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), the Japan External Trade Organisation (Jetro), and the Organisation for Small & Medium Enterprises and Regional Innovation, Narit said.

He said the Thai delegation would also meet representatives of the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren), the Kansai Economic Federation and the Osaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry.