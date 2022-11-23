BOI roadshow in Japan aims to draw investors to EEC
The Board of Investment (BOI) will hold a roadshow in Japan next week to promote investments in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), the board said on Wednesday.
BOI secretary-general Narit Therdsteerasukdi said the roadshow would be held from Monday to Wednesday with cooperation from the Eastern Economic Corridor Office and the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand.
During the roadshow, representatives of the three agencies will meet and discuss with representatives of key state and private agencies in Japan, including the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), the Japan External Trade Organisation (Jetro), and the Organisation for Small & Medium Enterprises and Regional Innovation, Narit said.
He said the Thai delegation would also meet representatives of the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren), the Kansai Economic Federation and the Osaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
During the meeting and consultation, the Thai delegation would promote investments of targeted industries in Thailand, Narit added.
He said the BOI would also hold two seminars in Tokyo and Osaka under the title “Thailand Investment Promotion Policy: New Economy, New Opportunities”.
During the seminars, the BOI would present the new investment promotion measures, the latest development of the EEC and the readiness of industrial estates in Thailand for Japanese investors.
“This trip will be a cooperative venture of agencies in charge of promoting investments in the country,” Narit said.
“We selected Japan as the first country for the roadshow because Japanese investors are the largest groups of foreign investors in the kingdom.
“We aim to invite them to invest in targeted industries, such as electric vehicles, electronics, biological technology, and clean energy. Japan has the expertise for these industries.”
He added that the roadshow would also encourage Japanese investors to set up research and development bases and regional offices in Thailand.
BOI statistics from 2017 to 2022 show that Japanese investors filed applications for investment privileges for 1,371 projects worth 474.79 billion baht. Most of the projects are in auto and auto parts, manufacturing of electric and electronic appliances, and chemical products.