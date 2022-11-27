Online TopThai shops give Thai SMEs access to international markets

Deputy government spokesperson Thipanun Sirichana said on Sunday that the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) aims to promote Thai goods via its TopThai shops that are available on Amazon in the US, Tmall in China, India’s bigbasket, Indonesia’s Blibli, Cambodia’s Klangthai as well as PChome in Taiwan and Shopee in Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines.

Small businesses interested in gaining exposure to these markets can contact DITP, the spokesperson said.

She added that Thai products on Taiwan’s PChome platform are the second most popular after Japanese products.