Govt moving fast to streamline registration process for multinationals to open regional HQs
Four state agencies will meet in the middle of this month to discuss setting up a new one-stop service to make it more convenient for multinational corporations to open a regional headquarters in Thailand.
The move follows an instruction from Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha that the four agencies collaborate to encourage more multinational firms to open their regional headquarters here, deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said on Thursday.
She said officials from the Board of Investment, the Revenue Department, the Department of Business Development, and the Bank of Thailand will meet in the middle of this month to fast-track one-stop service.
The meeting will be chaired by Deputy Premier and Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow, Traisuree said. The minister chairs a government subcommittee focused on reducing obstacles to investment.
Traisuree said the one-stop service would allow multinationals to register a regional headquarters in Thailand at a single office, releasing them from the requirement to seek permission from four different agencies at four separate locations.
She also said the prime minister is confident that Thailand’s economic outlook is bright, explaining that his assessment is based on an increased interest in investment expressed directly to him by American and European business people he met recently.
The US and European executives also expressed support for the government’s efforts to transform Thailand into a hub for international businesses, Traisuree said.
The government offers a number of tax benefits and incentives for multinational corporations to open regional offices in Thailand. Many already have, including Agoda, Exxon Mobil and Alstom-Bombardier.