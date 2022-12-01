Govt moving fast to streamline registration process for multinationals to open regional HQs

The move follows an instruction from Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha that the four agencies collaborate to encourage more multinational firms to open their regional headquarters here, deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said on Thursday.

She said officials from the Board of Investment, the Revenue Department, the Department of Business Development, and the Bank of Thailand will meet in the middle of this month to fast-track one-stop service.

The meeting will be chaired by Deputy Premier and Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow, Traisuree said. The minister chairs a government subcommittee focused on reducing obstacles to investment.