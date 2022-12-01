Investment board unveils new measures to transform Thai economy

BOI secretary-general Narit Therdsteerasukdi said on Thursday that its executive board has endorsed the new measures and that they will take effect on January 3.

The nine measures are part of the five-year investment promotion strategy (2023 to 2027) designed to help the economy focus on innovative and sustainable growth, Narit said.

One of the nine measures is to encourage more investment into industries important to national development, including electric vehicle manufacturing, food of the future, and the space industry, Narit said. Others include boosting the competitiveness of industries through research and development, retention and expansion programs, relocation programs, and upgrading to smart and sustainable industries, Narit added.

Incentives include tax exemptions for three to 13 years, he said.