Car insurance market ‘poised for big leap’ next year

Firstly, he said the emergence of personalised car insurance had enabled customers to purchase insurance 30-40% cheaper than full insurance.

"Customers preferred buying cheap car insurance as they rarely used their car during the Covid-19 crisis," he said.

He said the trend of various personalised car insurance policies, such as pay-per-mile insurance, top-up insurance and driving profile-based insurance, had grown exponentially amid the Covid-19 crisis.

He added that foreign insurance companies, such as By Miles, Tesla and Geico, had introduced customised car insurance.

"Even though the Covid-19 crisis has abated, consumers' demand for personalised car insurance is still increasing," he said, highlighting its feature of meeting customers' needs at a cheap price.

He added that the driving data collection feature in electric vehicles also helped insurance companies to launch a car insurance that meets customers' needs.

"However, insurance brokers do not prefer selling personalised car insurance because it affects their commission fee," he added.