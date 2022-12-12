Thailand’s 10 border special economic zones log THB37bn investment
Thailand’s 10 border special economic zones (SEZs) have drawn investment worth 37 billion baht so far, the government reported on Monday. Infrastructure projects to support business in the 10 SEZs are also 89% complete, government spokeswoman Ratchada Thanadirek said.
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is confident the economic zones – located in Tak, Mukdahan, Trat, Sa Kaew, Songkhla, Nong Khai, Narathiwat, Chiang Rai, Nakhon Phanom and Kanchanaburi – will boost development and income for rural people in the remote provinces, she added.
The border SEZs were initiated in 2015 to tap potential for trade and investment from neighbouring countries and the Asean Economic Community. The Board of Investment offers privileges for companies setting up operations in the zones.
Ratchada outlined progress in five aspects of border SEZ development.
- Private investment: Since 2015, private firms have invested about 37 billion baht in the 10 SEZs.
- Infrastructure: Major projects include the construction of the Trat-Hat Lek highway and Highway 211 from Chiang Khan to Nong Khai. Overall, infrastructure construction is 89% complete.
- Development of Treasury Department land: The Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand and private firms have leased special zones in Sa Kaew and Songkhla to build industrial zones that have already attracted investors. Special zones in Trat, Nakhon Phanom and Kanchanaburi have been leased by investors.
- Immigrant workers: One-stop migrant worker management centres have been established in all 10 provinces and approved employment of 508,000 workers from neighbouring countries.
- Centres to aid daily recruitment from neighbouring countries: The centres have facilitated the employment of some 27,000 workers who cross the border back and forth each day.