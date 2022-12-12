Thailand’s 10 border special economic zones log THB37bn investment

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is confident the economic zones – located in Tak, Mukdahan, Trat, Sa Kaew, Songkhla, Nong Khai, Narathiwat, Chiang Rai, Nakhon Phanom and Kanchanaburi – will boost development and income for rural people in the remote provinces, she added.

The border SEZs were initiated in 2015 to tap potential for trade and investment from neighbouring countries and the Asean Economic Community. The Board of Investment offers privileges for companies setting up operations in the zones.

Ratchada outlined progress in five aspects of border SEZ development.