Thai companies top Asean on Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for 9th year
Thailand has topped Asean on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for the ninth consecutive year, with no fewer than 26 companies listed.
Three more Thai companies – Central Retail Corporation, Global Power Synergy, and SCG Packaging – have been added to the global sustainability benchmark this year, the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) said on Monday.
Meanwhile, 11 Thai companies were listed on DJSI World, which features the globe’s top 10% of firms in terms of economic, environmental, and social criteria.
The listings reflected the Thai firms’ focus on balancing business and social concerns while creating trust among Thai and foreign investors, the SET commented.
It added that the push for sustainability was also reflected in Thailand gaining most listings in Asean on the FTSE4Good Index and MSCI ESG Universal Index, with 40 and 42 respectively.
SET president Pakorn Peetathawatchai said businesses that operate with ESG (environmental, social, and governance) principles not only shield themselves from crises but also increase competitiveness and trust.
The 26 companies listed on the DJSI are:
- Advanced Info Service (ADVANC)
- Airports of Thailand (AOT)
- Banpu (BANPU)
- Bangkok Dusit Medical Services (BDMS)
- Berli Jucker (BJC)
- BTS Group Holdings (BTS)
- CP All (CPALL)
- Charoen Pokphand Foods (CPF)
- Central Pattana (CPN)
- Central Retail Corporation (CRC)
- Delta Electronics Thailand (DELTA)
- Electricity Generating (EGCO)
- Global Power Synergy (GPSC)
- Home Product Center (HMPRO)
- IRPC (IRPC)
- Indorama Ventures (IVL)
- Kasikornbank (KBANK)
- Minor International (MINT)
- PTT (PTT)
- PTT Global Chemical (PTTGC)
- Siam Commercial Bank (SCB)
- Siam Cement PCL (SCC)
- SCG Packaging (SCGP)
- Thai Oil PCL (TOP)
- True Corporation (TRUE)
- Thai Union Group (TU)
The listings take effect on Monday (December 19).
