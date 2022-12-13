Thai companies top Asean on Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for 9th year

Meanwhile, 11 Thai companies were listed on DJSI World, which features the globe’s top 10% of firms in terms of economic, environmental, and social criteria.

The listings reflected the Thai firms’ focus on balancing business and social concerns while creating trust among Thai and foreign investors, the SET commented.

It added that the push for sustainability was also reflected in Thailand gaining most listings in Asean on the FTSE4Good Index and MSCI ESG Universal Index, with 40 and 42 respectively.

SET president Pakorn Peetathawatchai said businesses that operate with ESG (environmental, social, and governance) principles not only shield themselves from crises but also increase competitiveness and trust.