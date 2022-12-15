Thailand’s job creation recovers in Q3, but Gen Y’s NPLs a cause for worry: NESDC

The NESDC Office said there are 25 million debtors in the loan system monitored by the Credit Bureau during the third quarter. The debtors are divided by types of loans as:

- Credit card debt (529 billion baht)

- Personal loans (2.5 trillion baht)

- Auto loans (2.5 trillion baht)

- Housing loans (4.7 trillion baht)

- Agricultural loans (1 trillion baht).

The NESDC Office said overall NPLs amounted to 1.09 trillion, or 8.4 %, a drop from 8.6% (1.1 trillion baht) during the same period of last year.

The NESDC Office said auto loans and personal loans were most worrying.

It said about 1.08 million accounts of auto loans were approved during the past nine months and 53% of them are Gen Y people, who have either defaulted on the loans or had late payments of debt.

The NESDC Office said the auto loans saw 6.5% of NPLs, similar to the same rate of the previous quarter and the Gen Y debtors, who are between 25-42 years old, became the biggest group of NPLs debtors amounting to 340 billion baht of NPLs, or 92,000 NPL accounts.

The NESDC Office noted that the Gen Y workers, who are 25 to 42 years old, are the main workforce of the country. The NPLs of this group indicated rising cost and rising interest rates so the NESDC has recommended that the government implement more economic stimulus measures to increase the income of this group.