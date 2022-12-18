Thailand needs to change to strengthen its bilateral ties with Japan, say experts

However, many experts believe Thailand’s potential as an important partner is being held back by its lack of infrastructure.

The experts were speaking at Nagoya University’s annual Thai alumni seminar, “Past 135 Years and the Future: Japan and Thailand Relationship in the Changing World”, held recently at the Japan Foundation in Bangkok.

Dr Attachak Satayanuruk, a history professor at Chiang Mai University, pointed out that Thailand needs to adapt itself to match Japan as a partner.

“I think other than thinking about what holds us back as a society, we must perceive Japanese people’s way of thinking. In Thailand, it is the system that defines the outcome of each person’s life, while in Japan, people are taught that every outcome defines society as a team.”