Thailand needs to change to strengthen its bilateral ties with Japan, say experts
Japan has played a big part in Thailand since bilateral ties were first established 135 years ago. Now Thailand has nearly 100,000 Japanese expats and is the base for some 6,000 Japanese companies.
However, many experts believe Thailand’s potential as an important partner is being held back by its lack of infrastructure.
The experts were speaking at Nagoya University’s annual Thai alumni seminar, “Past 135 Years and the Future: Japan and Thailand Relationship in the Changing World”, held recently at the Japan Foundation in Bangkok.
Dr Attachak Satayanuruk, a history professor at Chiang Mai University, pointed out that Thailand needs to adapt itself to match Japan as a partner.
“I think other than thinking about what holds us back as a society, we must perceive Japanese people’s way of thinking. In Thailand, it is the system that defines the outcome of each person’s life, while in Japan, people are taught that every outcome defines society as a team.”
Prof Dr Siriporn Wajjwalku from Thammasat University’s Faculty of Political Science agreed, saying that the shift from being a reliable partner to an important one will require Thailand to make adjustments.
“Can Thailand change for Japan to see us as an important partner in the future? Not just in terms of bilateral relations but when it comes to shared production and operating system?” he asked.
Dr Pichet Itkor, a special adviser at Ajinomoto Sales (Thailand), said: “If we look at it, Thailand is mostly a recipient and Japan may not view Thailand as an equal partner but more as a place for investment. If Thailand wants to become a true partner, it will have to elevate its system and upskill the workforce.”