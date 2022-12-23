January fuel tariff hike will raise product prices by 5-12%, warns JSCCIB

The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB) voiced concern after the government announced subsidies to soften the FT hike’s impact on household utility bills but prepared no such measures for business.

The January-April increase in FT will drive up the cost of electricity to 5.69 baht per unit, the JSCCIB said.

Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) chairman Kriengkrai Thiennukul said the committee estimates that businesses with high power demands such as petrochemical, iron and cement manufacturers will need to hike their product prices by 9-12%, while medium power users like automotive, electronics, sugar, and rubber manufacturers will raise prices 6-8%. Low-power industries such as pharmaceuticals, printed materials and clothing will be able to keep their price hikes to 5% or less, he said.

The FT hike would leave Thailand with the highest electricity costs in the Asean region, Kriengkrai said.

“This could drive multinational corporations to shift their manufacturing bases to neighbours with cheaper power bills, such as Vietnam, which charges only 2.88 baht per unit.”