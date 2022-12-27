Target headline inflation in Thailand set at 1-3% for 2023

A Government House source said on Tuesday that the Cabinet had been informed by a central bank representative that though the actual headline inflation this year was higher than targeted, it was temporary due to rising energy prices.

The source quoted the central bank’s representative as saying that global energy prices had risen due to the Russia-Ukraine war and the global economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Bank of Thailand representative also assured the Cabinet that the situation will improve next year, prompting the decision to set the targeted inflation rate at 1-3%.