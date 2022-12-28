Bangkok, Chonburi top choices for foreigners buying property

The centre reported on Wednesday that 75.2% of condominium ownership that had been transferred to foreign nationals from January to September this year were either in the capital or the eastern resort province.

Bangkok saw 3,325 units sold to foreigners, or 45.6% of all condo units sold to foreigners, while Chonburi recorded 2,155 units sold, or 29.6%.

Other provinces on the list, but at significantly lower numbers than the top two, are Samut Prakan, Phuket, and Chiang Mai.

The REIC noted that about 30% of condo units sold to foreigners are pre-owned.

“Sales of condominiums to foreign customers have been gradually rising in the past two years, but are still lower than the pre-pandemic level,” said the centre. “The reopening of borders, lifting of Covid restrictions, recovery of the tourism industry and the local economy are factors that have driven up property sales to foreigners.”

The REIC added that the biggest foreign clients of the condominium market have always been Chinese. However, since China has yet to fully reopen, Thai property sellers must seek buyers from other markets, such as Europe, the US, Australia, Russia and India.