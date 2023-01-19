Housing association urges govt to allow it to hire more foreign workers

Association president Olarn Chanphu said on Thursday that the house construction business began recovering late last year and that it was expected to expand 6% this year to 13.25 billion baht.

It can take a few months to sign contracts to hire foreign workers and the slow process can disrupt the construction business, Olarn said.

“We would like the government to be lenient by allowing us to hire foreign workers before the contract signing process is completed,” he said.