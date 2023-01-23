Chonburi debt restructuring fair a success, says Finance Ministry
Thousands of people took part in a fair for debtors to enter the restructuring programme in Chonburi province this month, making the event a success, a spokesman for the Finance Ministry said on Monday.
Pornchai Thiraveja, director-general of the Fiscal Police Office and spokesman of the Finance Ministry, said the fair, which was held from January 20-22, drew over 5,000 applications. It was the fourth debt restructuring fair held by the Finance Ministry.
He said most applicants were teachers and Education Ministry officials.
Pornchai said the total requests during the fair together with 1,800 applications submitted by Chonburi residents earlier, added up to some 1.9 billion of debt for which applicants sought debt restructuring.
A total of 180,000 people have joined the debt restructuring programme started by the Finance Ministry in September last year, Pornchai said.
He said a lot of teachers had joined the fair in Chonburi after the Finance Ministry urged the Education Ministry to inform their personnel to visit the fair and seek financial advice.
At the Chonburi fair, 800 applicants sought additional loans totalling 1.6 billion baht, while 1,200 other applicants sought career advice and loans totalling 400 million baht.
The fifth debt-restructuring fair will be held in Songkhla province from January 27-29, the spokesman added.