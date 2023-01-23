Chonburi debt restructuring fair a success, says Finance Ministry

Pornchai Thiraveja, director-general of the Fiscal Police Office and spokesman of the Finance Ministry, said the fair, which was held from January 20-22, drew over 5,000 applications. It was the fourth debt restructuring fair held by the Finance Ministry.

He said most applicants were teachers and Education Ministry officials.

Pornchai said the total requests during the fair together with 1,800 applications submitted by Chonburi residents earlier, added up to some 1.9 billion of debt for which applicants sought debt restructuring.