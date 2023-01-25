Capital investment up by THB200m in 2022, but nearly 22,000 businesses fold up

"This is in line with liquidation trends in the past five years," said Thosapone Dansuputra, the department’s director-general.

The top three types of businesses going into liquidation were: 2,012 general building construction enterprises, which accounted for 9% of total enterprises that went into liquidation, followed by 1,023 real estate firms (5%), and 623 restaurant businesses (3%).

Businesses with less than 1 million baht capital accounted for 71.52%, or 15,649 businesses. It was followed by 5,200 businesses with capital of 1-5 million baht (23.77%); 916 businesses with 5-100 million baht capital (4.19%), and 115 businesses exceeding 100 million baht capital (0.53%).