Thailand’s unemployment rate drops to 1.2% as of November, statistics show

Traisulee Traisoranakul, deputy government spokesperson, said on Sunday that statistics show that 39.82 million Thais were gainfully employed as of November last year, up by 620,000 from October.

She said the census found that Thailand has 58.73 million nationals who are at least 15 years old, and 40.36 million are at employment age. Of them 39.82 million are employed and 460,000 are not. She said 18.37 million are outside the workforce, including housewives, students, and seniors.

According to statistics, of the 39.82 million Thais employed, 12.34 million are in the agricultural sector and 27.48 million in non-agricultural sectors, including industry, commerce and service.