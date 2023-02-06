Inflation in January falls to 9-month low as cost of living crisis eases
Thailand’s headline inflation fell to a nine-month low of 5.02% in January, from 5.89% in December, the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) announced Monday.
TPSO director-general Wichanun Niwatjinda said the inflation slowdown reflected falling prices of energy and fresh foods.
The TPSO expects inflation to drop further this month.
Wichanun said headline inflation in January stood at 108.18 points, up 5.02% year on year but still the lowest for the past nine months.
Core inflation, which is calculated after deducting prices of fresh food and energy, stood at 3.04%, down slightly from 3.23% in December.
The TPSO expects inflation to rise but at a slower pace in February as the cost of fuel, electricity and cooking gas continue to impact the prices of food and other goods.
The Commerce Ministry forecasts an inflation rate this year of 2-3%.