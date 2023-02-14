Cabinet nod for beginning of talks with European Union for FTA

He said Thailand currently has 14 FTAs with 18 countries. If the negotiations succeed, Thailand would have 15 FTAs with 45 countries, he added.

If we can make one to two more FTAs, we will gain an advantage over Vietnam in foreign trade and investment promotion, he said, adding that Thailand had waited for 10 years to have an FTA with the EU.

"We will kick off negotiations [on Thailand-EU FTA] within the first quarter this year," he said.

He added that the EU currently has FTAs with two Asean countries--Vietnam and Singapore.

"If negotiations succeed, Thailand will be the third Asean country," he said.