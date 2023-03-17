Siam Commercial Bank raises growth forecast for Thai economy to 3.9%

The bank’s Economic Intelligence Centre (EIC) raised its growth forecast for the Thai economy by half a percentage point from its 3.4% forecast in November.

Still, it cautioned that there are new risks to monitor following the recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SBV) in the United States and the liquidity crisis at Credit Suisse.

Somprawin Manprasert, chief economist at EIC, told reporters on Friday that the global economy and Thailand’s will perform better than previously forecast, due primarily to the end of China's zero-Covid policy and the reopening of its borders.

The return of Chinese visitors is expected to increase the number of foreign visitors in Thailand by 25%, from the EIC’s previous forecast of 25 million to 30 million this year.

The number will return to pre-pandemic levels by late 2024, Somprawin said, adding that the large number of tourists will create jobs and spur consumer spending.

Although the outlook for Thai exports remains bleak this year, the sector is expected to grow by about 1.2% on the back of stronger-than-expected global growth and a rebound in demand in China, Somprawin said.

While the economies of Europe and the United States may slow, Thai exports to the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Latin America could offset demand in the two major markets, he said.

"We cannot claim that exports will see promising growth, but the sector is not the worst either," Somprawin said.

Private investment is expected to grow in tandem with improved business sentiment, he said, adding that there have been significant increases in the number of applications and certificates for investment promotional privileges in Thailand.