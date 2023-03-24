US Customs screening Thai exports for Uighur labour abuse: DITP

DITP deputy director general Arada Fuengthong said products and materials exported from Xinjiang include cotton, tomatoes and polysilicon. Polysilicon is a raw material used to make solar cells.

She added that UFLPA also covers electronic products, shoes, gloves, noodles, printed materials, toys and wigs.

Products and raw materials from Xinjiang are often shipped to a third country before being exported to the US, she explained.

She said US Customs officials will detain products they suspect derive from Xinjiang for 30 days to allow importers to return them or prove that the products were not made from materials or labour in Xinjiang.

She warned that those found violating the UFLPA will face criminal penalties and also be banned from importing products to the US.

No Thai exports had been affected by the US law so far, though it had caused delays in shipments, Arada said.

"The DITP is monitoring this issue closely," she added.

Chaichan Charoensuk, chairman of the Thai National Shippers’ Council, said Thai exporters have adapted to deal with this issue by sourcing materials from other countries, including Vietnam.