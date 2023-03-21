Contracting export sector needs to find new markets, says ttb analytics report

Policymakers, manufacturers, and exporters must look to alternative markets, such as India and the Middle East, rather than relying on slowing demand from the United States, Europe, and China, Naris Sathapholdeja, deputy chief head of ttb analytics, said at a press conference.

According to a ttb analytics report, Thailand's economic growth this year could reach 3.4% due to the return of Chinese visitors, which will bring the total number of foreign tourists to 29.5 million this year. The strong recovery of the tourism industry boosts Thai confidence and raises overall demand for domestic consumption.

Unfortunately, there is a chance that the promising growth will be reversed due to the negative outlook in the export sector.

Naris explained that the export sector is still the main engine driving Thailand's economy, accounting for approximately 60% of the country's total gross domestic product (GDP), while tourism accounts for approximately 12% of GDP.

As a result, even a minor drop in export confidence can dampen Thailand's overall growth prospects.

He said that the 3.4% projection is based on a contraction of 0.5% in exports. However, if exports contract 3.0%, the country's overall growth could fall to 1.9% this year, despite the presence of 29.5 million foreign visitors.

Besides, while the International Monetary Fund raised its global growth forecast for this year from 2.7% to 2.9%, uncertainty, high inflation, and central bank rate hikes will have a negative impact on Thailand's major export markets like the United States, Europe, and China.