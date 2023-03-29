AOT given green light for ‘airport city’ next to Suvarnabhumi

The Interior Ministry recently published an announcement in the Royal Gazette saying it had given approval for farmland around Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan to be used for infrastructure and buildings, AOT president Nitinai Sirismatthakarn said.

The ministry amended the zoning code for Samut Prakan so that AOT could proceed with its airport city project, Nitinai said.

AOT will begin the project by opening bidding for a contractor to build a bridge and road from the airport to the 723-rai plot as well as install basic infrastructure, including piped water and electricity cables, he said.