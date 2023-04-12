Thailand can expect surge in air traffic during Songkran

The forecast covers domestic and international flights landing and taking off from Thai airports from Tuesday to next Monday (April 17).

Nopasit Chakpitak, Aerothai president, said on Wednesday that the average daily flights during Songkran will rise slightly from 2,000 flights per day from the beginning of this year. This number is 66% higher than in the same period last year.

Nopasit said that though airlines have started returning to Thailand, he is not able to determine when it will return to the pre-Covid level of 3,000 flights daily.